Masked Robber evades arrest after robbing Welfare road restaurant on Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery which took place today Friday 26th June 2020, at a restaurant on the Welfare Road, the police announced on Friday evening.

The police on the scene were informed that a male, dressed in dark clothing with a mask, entered the establishment brandishing a firearm and demanded the restaurant’s daily earnings. The suspect then fled the establishment on foot towards the Cay Bay area.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is asking the community to be vigilant. We are urging persons in the community who may have witnessed this or any other crime to come forward with any information that may assist in finding the culprit. A search of the area was carried out by the patrols, but the culprit was able to evade arrest.

The detectives investigating this armed robbery case are asking for witness(es) to contact the station at +1 721- 542 22 22 ext. 204 or 205 or the anonymous tip line on 9300 (free of charge).

You can also visit the website at www.policesxm.sx to report a crime anonymously via the tip contact form, or you can leave a Private Message via our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) if you know or suspect something. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32234:masked-robber-evades-arrest-after-robbing-welfare-road-restaurant-on-friday&Itemid=504