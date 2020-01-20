MECYS BIDS FAREWELL TO GLENDERLIN DAVIS AFTER 36 YEARS OF SERVICE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On January 15, 2020, The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) bid Mrs. Glenderlin Davis farewell after over three decades of service. She spent 36 years in the Education sector and the last eight as the head of the Division of Public Education (DPE). She began her career on August 11st 1983 and left the Division of Education on December 31st, 2019.

Mrs. Davis has always been a hands-on leader and solution oriented. The true testament to her legacy is how much the students she’s worked with love her. Throughout her career, her focus remained on offering her students at the Oranje School the best educational experience she could for the 23 years God entrusted thousands of students in her care.

Up to today, it warms her heart when she meets up her students. When she cannot remember them right away, she simply asks them to smile or just give her a little reminder. Her love for seeing children grow from strength regardless of their economic or social circumstance gives her a satisfaction that cannot be explained in words.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport wishes Mrs. Davis all the best with her new position as director of the Jubilee Library.

