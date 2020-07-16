MHF to start with Group Therapy Sessions for Survivors of Sexual Abuse (SoSA) | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – The Mental Health Foundation (MHF) team is pleased to inform you that they are expanding care to Group Therapy sessions for Survivors of Sexual Abuse, the MHF said in a press release on Thursday.

The reasons for this initiative are: · To support participants in sharing their experience to help survivors to better understand the impact of the sexual assault on their lives. · To educate participants on the precepts of the abuse, the trauma and to process their feelings, as well as to help participants identify how their trauma has impacted their trust including how to process feelings of mistrust in their relationships.

Much is changing and happening on St. Maarten since Hurricane Irma and Covid-19, MHF is constantly adapting to the influx of patients and their requests for care. This initiative by the psychologists of the foundation is to create opportunity to provide treatment to as many persons as possible.

MHF is presently also reorganizing the out-patient care procedures due to the large inflow of new patients. Our main problem at the moment is the shortage of treatment rooms to be able to individually see patients.

To shorten the waiting period as much as possible for patients to be seen, the foundation now also has evening consultations. More home visits are being done by the psychiatrists to make sure all clients get the necessary care.

Hoping the public will understand our problems and support our efforts in reaching out to as much as possible persons in need of our care, MHF said in its statement on Thursday. Available for interviews is psychologist Zoya Hyman at MHF or psychiatrist Dr. Kitty Pelswijk at MHF. Contact the Mental Health Foundation at 542-1677.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32523:mhf-to-start-with-group-therapy-sessions-for-survivors-of-sexual-abuse-sosa&Itemid=451