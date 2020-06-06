Military produces drinkable water using the sea at Little Bay | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (LITTLE BAY) – While a contingent of the Royal Netherlands Navy/Marines were staying at Divi Little Bay Resort in connection with assistance being provided to the Government of Sint Maarten related to the COVID-19 crisis, two Corporals of the Technical Service (Royal Navy) Hidde and Richard, tried out their portable equipment, a ‘reverse osmosis process’ to make drinkable water.

More than 60 litres of drinking water can be made per hour which can be stored in a water truck. This can be filled within one day and provide the unit with water, if necessary. The system used is unique within the Royal Navy and works by using solar energy which is in abundance in St. Maarten.

Corporals Hidde and Richard are part of the Taskforce St. Maarten.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31887:military-produces-drinkable-water-using-the-sea-at-little-bay&Itemid=451