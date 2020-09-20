Minister Doran announces commencement of car wreck cleanup | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment & Infrastructure (VROMI), the Honorable Egbert J. Doran, announces that an island wide cleanup of the car wrecks will begin on Monday, September 21st.

Car wrecks are an eyesore and negatively effects the Country’s environmental well-being. Since taking office, Minister Doran embarked on a project along with the Department of Infrastructure Management to continue with the cleanup of the car wrecks.

Minister Doran stated that the project is in collaboration with the Community Police Officers and the designated contractors. Some of the abandoned wrecks have been tagged and this will continue throughout the coming days.

The Minister urges residents to remove their wrecked vehicles from public areas to avoid it being taken away, as all wrecks are being tagged and subsequently removed.

This project should be completed within approximately two weeks.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33619:minister-doran-announces-commencement-of-car-wreck-cleanup&Itemid=450