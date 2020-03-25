Minister Doran: Measures will be strictly enforced to safeguard the community | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Following decisions by the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020, I have been in close consultation with the Management of the Police Force and the Public Prosecutor’s Office, a press release from the Cabinet of the Minister of Justice stated on Wednesday.
“I hereby wish to announce, that the measures taken by the EOC will be strictly enforced according to the transaction list related to Corona/Covid-19 measures (which was previously published). The police instructions will include heightened visibility of the police at vital infrastructure, businesses and homes.
“If you are in the vicinity of these establishments or homes, you can be requested to identify yourself and be removed effective immediately. All persons must be in possession of identification. Non-compliance will lead to fines.
“Businesses that do not comply with the opening hours of the EOC will be closed, and clients will be instructed to leave immediately. A report will be made for the ministry of TEATT (Ed Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications) and the owner will be fined for non-compliance.
“No more than 20 persons are allowed in larger grocery stores and no more than 10 in smaller grocery stores. A distance of 1, 5 to 2 meters (4-6 feet) is to be maintained when waiting for service. Group gatherings are strictly prohibited.
“Group gatherings of more than 5 persons on the public road, in the vicinity of businesses (including restaurants, bars, gas stations, BBQ, etc.) and other places, is strictly prohibited and will be immediately dispersed.
“Non-compliance can lead to fines or arrest. It is also advised to avoid social gatherings at home. Beaches will remain open; however, no beach vending/ businesses are allowed to operate. Social gatherings of more than 5 people are strictly prohibited and will be immediately dispersed. Non-compliance can lead to fines or arrest. It is not the intention under given circumstances to use force. However, if and when necessary, the Police will not hesitate to apply the use of force to maintain public order and safety,” the release of the Cabinet of the Minister of Justice says.
Adjusted Justice Services in regards to Social distancing
The following departments of the Ministry of Justice will be operating on reduced staff capacity and will be handling only emergencies from the workplace as of Monday March 23rd2020 until April 6th, 2020.
KPSM, Sint Maarten Police Force:
– For non-emergencies /and questions +1721 542 2222
– For filing reports: +1721 542 2222. Only emergencies or through appointments made via +1721 542 2222.
name, date of birth, place of birth, address, phone number, short summary of what took place).
Please comply with the Covid-19 instructions given by the officers.
This can include a request to wear a mask and maintain distance for safety.
Customs:
Court of Guardianship:
Probation Office and Family Guardianship office (SJIB):
Public Prosecutor’s Office:
Immigration:
Prison:
Health for Justice personnel:
Physically: The approach of all justice workers will entail physical distancing at least 1,5 to 2 meters (6 feet) to ensure the safety of all.
Mentally: For our justice first responders, there is no choice but to deal with all different emotions caused by this crisis.
This focus on the service towards the society can cause constant stress. We are therefore at this moment finalizing a contract with psychologists.
Guidelines for Operators and Users of Public Transportation
MAXIMUM NUMBER OF PASSENGERS ALLOWED PER VEHICLE:
General rule: No more than 2 passengers should sit in the same row while observing social distance minimums of 2 meters (6 feet).
Based on the types of vehicles currently providing public transportation related services, this has been further defined per category as follows:
SAFETY GUIDELINES FOR DRIVERS:
SAFETY GUIDELINES FOR PASSENGERS:
Minister Doran said that while Sint Maarten is going through trying times, there are those who are using this opportunity to take advantage of the situation in regards to crime as we have seen various serious senseless criminal acts taking place over the past few days.
The Minister encouraged the population to remain calm despite the circumstances, as the Government is working diligently towards securing the wellbeing of the people, by finding solutions to problems that may arise due to the situation at hand.
Minister ended by asking God to bless the people of Sint Maarten.
