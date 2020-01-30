Minister Irion on working visit to Europe | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE NETHERLANDS – Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion and his Chief of Staff, M. Buncamper paid a courtesy visit to the Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten and his Cabinet in the Hague Netherlands, while on a working visit to the Netherlands and Luxembourg, according to information from the Sint Maarten House in The Hague.

Meetings were convened regarding the current state of affairs as well as the Ministers both engaging in talks with external parties.

The Minister of Finance is currently on a stop over to the Netherlands where his final destination prior to returning back to Sint Maarten will be in Luxembourg for official business.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29506:minister-irion-on-working-visit-to-europe&Itemid=504