Minister Ottley meets with the exit strategy team to discuss the steps towards normalcy | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Tuesday March 22nd, The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), Omar Ottley met with the “exit strategy team” where Collective Prevention Services (CPS) presented the trajectory and steps to be taken towards normalcy.

The team consists of CPS, General practitioners, Laboratory services, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the Cabinet of the Minister.

In the meeting the following timeline was established to move towards normalcy.

March 25th, 2022

Will mark the end of case management and source & contact tracing by CPS.

April 1st 2022

Unvaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the country with a 24-hour Antigen test.

April 29th 2022

Will be the end of community testing at Hope Estate. Persons will now need to report directly to their general practitioner and testing site.

April 29th 2022

CPS and the Government of St. Maarten will no longer produce daily SARS-COV-2 stats reporting and will be moving to weekly frequency.

May 1st, 2022

All SARS-CoV-2 testing, investigation and case management will become part of existing clinical/ public health.