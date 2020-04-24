Minister Richardson clarifies misunderstanding related to French-Dutch border | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – On Thursday April 24, 2020 Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs, Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson, and Minister of Finance Ardwell M.R. Irion held a ministerial consultation (‘Ministerieel Overleg’) with their Dutch colleagues, State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops and State Secretary of Justice and Security Ankie Broekers-Knol, to discuss the Joint Regulation on Border Control (Onderlinge Regeling Versterking Grenstoezicht Sint Maarten), the cabinet of the Ministry of Justice said on Friday in a press statement.

This agreement was signed in December of 2017 between Sint Maarten and the Netherlands with its aim to strengthen the country’s borders. It was due to end on May 1, 2020.

This Joint Regulation falls under the responsibility of the State Secretary of Security and Justice, the State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, the Minister of Defense and the State Secretary of Finance of the Netherlands and the Minister of Justice of Sint Maarten jointly.

A progress committee that consists of members of Sint Maarten and the Netherlands monitors the implementation of the agreement and is tasked with advising their respective Ministers of the progress made.

During the ministerial consultation an interim evaluation of the Joint Regulation, provided by the law enforcement agencies (Immigration, Customs and Coastguard) tasked with protecting Sint Maarten’s borders, was discussed.

Based on this evaluation, it was acknowledged by all parties that many of the measures within the Plan of Approach have been realized. Additional personnel have been hired, technical assistance from the Netherlands is being provided and material to better monitor and control our borders have all been acquired.

State Secretary Knops stated that he was positive toward the relations established with the Royal Marechaussee, Customs and the Police from each country.

There are, however, a number of measures from the Plan of Approach that have not yet or not sufficiently been realized. As a result, all parties agreed to extend the Joint Regulation until December 31, 2020, which also is in line with the advice of the progress committee.

Considering the COVID-19 measures, a possible extension after December 31, 2020 is possible; this will be evaluated once the effects of COVID-19 have been lessened.

Commenting on the meeting, Minister Richardson said: “I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Immigration, Customs and Coastguard personnel for their continued work in improving our border security.

“I also would like to thank our Kingdom partner the Netherlands for their assistance in strengthening Sint Maarten’s borders. Additionally, to clarify, I would like to advise the general public that this decision has nothing to do with and has no relation to the current border measures that are in place between Dutch and French Sint Maarten.”

