Ministry VSA halts first time work permit applications for Chinese nationals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As St. Maarten continues to increase its precautions and preventative measures against the Novel Coronavirus, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs (VSA) has issued an immediate halt on all first time work permit applications for all nationals coming out of China until further notice, the cabinet of the minister of VSA said on Friday in a brief statement to the media.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29534:ministry-vsa-halts-first-time-work-permit-applications-for-chinese-nationals&Itemid=451