MP Bijlani critical over island shutting down on Christmas. Says employees, businesses are hurting | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Member of Parliament Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani on Tuesday was very critical over the fact that the Minister of TEATT has decided to close down the country on Christmas day depriving many people who want to work and make an extra dollar with an expected 6 cruise ships in port, with an estimated 20,000 visiting guests. “They will be welcomed by downed and padlocked shutters.”

“There are people who want to work for the legally stipulated double pay. People who can choose, they have that option to work and provide a little extra for their families. They want to be able to work a half day or so and earn a full day salary. We believe in the power of the people. Let us allow the employees to decide whether or not they would like to work, not a Minister who unilaterally decides for both business and employees whether we should or should not be able to make ends meet,” the MP said.

“A job of a minister of TEATT entails promoting economic growth of the country but when this Minister makes a decision based solely on political affiliations and religious sentiment of some, in my opinion that is dropping the ball,” MP Bijlani said.

The MP said that it is a shame that on one hand the government cries that we are in deficit, people still don’t have roofs post Irma, Police past salaries still remain pending, but Country St. Maarten must remain closed. Ironically, the MP pointed out, “bars and dancers” can remain open and active, “there is no religion aspect to that! If we are to remain as a religious as we say we are, then why certain businesses are exempt from closing?”

He pointed out that throughout the Caribbean, on Christmas day businesses are open, Antigua is open, Tortola is open, America has special sales on Christmas Day “but in St. Maarten, one year you are allowed to open and another year we are closed, with no policy in place, every minister is free to make their decision, it all depends on what pleases him or her or who they want to please. I personally begged this Minister to allow businesses to remain open on Christmas day in particular for people who want to work, but its election time, I guess I was talking to a political candidate and not a Minister of TEATT,” the MP said.

MP Bijlani continued: “Government is broke, the economy is in shambles, businesses are on the verge of closing, but hey lets close and hit the bars. People are hurting, they view this as an opportunity. I estimate half a million guilders of revenue will be generated based on the TOT the government receives on such a day in average, unless the minister can prove that the country has enough monies in its coffers and the country doesn’t need this revenue, she must step down as a minister of TEATT and give the post to someone who understands economics and correct obligations towards the Ministry of TEATT.”

