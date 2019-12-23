MP Bijlani presents UP leader with tourism contribution for party platform | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Member of Parliament Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani on Monday presented Leader of the United People (UP) party MP Rolando Brison with his tourism focused contribution for the party’s platform for the 2020 Parliamentary Elections. Bijlani will be contesting the elections with the UP in the #7 position on the slate.

MP Bijlani, a steadfast voice for tourism sector, said the fact that St. Maarten economy’s most valuable pillar is tourism, sustainable development in St. Maarten calls for sustainable tourism. While sustainable tourism is the goal, the MP cautioned that it must be incorporated in everyday St. Maarten life, from school to business, so that it does not prohibit the successful development of other activities. “We can enhance our commercial activity and enhance growth in our other industries and create more jobs,” he said.

As such the MP has outlined a number of areas and sub-areas that he will support as a member of an UP government should he be re-elected on January 9, 2020.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28974:mp-bijlani-presents-up-leader-with-tourism-contribution-for-party-platform&Itemid=451