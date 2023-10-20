MPC hosted thank-you event for sponsors of the Keep a Cool Head Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - On Thursday October 19th a festive thank-you event took place at Milton Peters College (MPC) to celebrate that all 72 classrooms at MPC are now fully air-conditioned, Saskia Kliphuis from SVOBE said in a press statement on Friday.

“The Keep a Cool Head Project started four years ago and only came to fruition through corporate responsibility and the persistence of teachers and staff to make a change to the learning environment of MPC.

“The 22 classrooms that received airconditioning have each been dedicated to one of the sponsors: Julian Rollocks Jr, Kooyman BV, Mr Cool Airconditioning, Help our Children Foundation, Seven Seas, Tropical Shipping, Wilco landscaping ,Port St. Maarten, Livvitt, Sol Antilles NV, Chamber of Commerce SXM, Ognim Happy Rescue foundation, St. Maartens College Voorhouten, Tony’s Airconditioning, Courthouse SXM, Robelto Skeete, RBC Royal bank, Super Mario Airconditioning & Refrigeration, Nagico Insurances NV, St Maarten Laboratory Services, La Vista Resort, an Anonymous Sponsor and the students/ parents/teachers of MPC themselves.

“During the ceremony the representatives of the above-mentioned organizations received a certificate and were shown the plaques with the name of the company or organization, situated next to the classroom dedicated to them.

“The Airco-part of the Keep a Cool head Project has now successfully been completed, but SVOBE Schools continue to look for ways to add solar panels to the roofs, to help to decrease the electricity bill,” the press release concludes.