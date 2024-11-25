MPC student exchange group on their way to Netherlands/Germany | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - On Sunday, November 24th, eleven students from Milton Peters College (MPC), accompanied by two guiding teachers, posed at Princess Juliana International Airport dressed in heavy coats, hats, and scarves, ready to face the cold of Europe.

An exciting program awaits them in Amsterdam and Ahaus, Germany, where their German counterparts and host families eagerly anticipate their arrival.

SVOBE Schools would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Erasmus+, Sol Antilles NV, Boekhoudt Notary, Windward Roads, Brooks and Associates, TELEM, Caribbean General Contractors, several private individuals, and—last but certainly not least—PJIAE for their fantastic contributions to this project.