Multiple Hotels Partner Up with the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – With less than 30 days to go until the starting horn of the 40th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta, organizers are hammering out the final details for sailors and visitors alike. Many crew and supporting friends and family come to the island of St. Maarten to spend the regatta week enjoying the sights and regatta festivities. For those not staying on their boats, there are plenty of options for on-island stays. For this 2020 edition, there are eight hotels and resorts that have partnered with the event to show their support and offer up deals to those coming to the island this March.

From smaller boutique hotels to large resorts, there is something for everyone when it comes to accommodation on the island. St. Maarten has a variety of hotels and resorts that cater to the various needs of visitors. Smaller establishments such as Carls Unique Inn, the Commodore Suites, L’Esperance Hotel and Horizon View Beach Hotel offer up lovely up-to-date accommodations for those looking for a smaller, more intimate hotel experience.

For those wanting the resort feel, several larger properties have joined the regatta team. Recently opened and renovated Sonesta Maho Beach Resort along with Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, Belair Beach Resort, and Atrium Beach Resort & Spa offer guests a tremendous island experience complete with spas, beaches, pools, on-property restaurants, and casinos. These properties are an excellent option for those traveling with children and family.

St. Maarten Heineken Regatta partner, Princess Port de Plaisance Resort & Casino, is also the location of the Regatta Village. The resort is home to the Yacht Club Port de Plaisance Marina, making it an excellent place for those who want to race but still have the option of stepping off their boat and retiring to a hotel room before entering the Regatta Village. With onsite restaurants, a casino, and a fitness facility, it is a complete resort that can accommodate everyone in your entourage.

For teams looking for a little more room, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has partnered with Remax to help competitors find the perfect vacation villa rental during the regatta week. Remax is a premier real estate agency on St. Maarten and has a vast inventory of properties available for rent. A villa is the perfect solution for teams that want to stay together during their onshore time.

The regatta website, www.heinekenregatta.com, has everything you need to know about your stay on St. Maarten during the event.

