NAGICO Insurances Partners with DMF to take Steel Pan Music Beyond the Classroom | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – NAGICO Insurances has partnered with Dow Musical Foundation (DMF) to facilitate the teaching and performance of students in the musical artform of playing the steel pan, otherwise known as the music of the Caribbean, Beyond the Classroom.

The objective of this program is to create a platform for the students of St. Maarten (primary and secondary school students) to sharpen their steel plan skills and showcase their talent. Through our partnership with the DMF, at least 450 students between the ages of 11 and 18 years, from 10 schools, will get the opportunity to perform at various public events in 2020 and even compete against each other for bragging rights and other prizes.

“We know that this partnership will make a positive social impact and contribute to the character of our youth in St. Maarten. We expect that the Beyond the Classroom program will also open doors for the students and the island as a whole; after all Music is food for the soul.” NAGICO Insurances said.

Discipline, respect, teamwork, presentation skills and confidence in oneself are byproducts that will also be derived from the Beyond the Classroom program. These core values and qualities are vital to shaping well rounded individuals and NAGICO Insurances and DMF are eager to contribute to society in this regard.

“We are very thankful to NAGICO Insurances for partnering with us on this project,” Dow; founder of the DMF said. “Steel Pan is an important part of our culture and we intend to pass it on to the next generation and ensure that this art form is not lost.”

DMF said that they have also engaged other private partners in the community to come onboard the first Beyond the Classroom event – the Steel Band Inter-School Competition which is slated for 4 April 2020 at the Festival Village from 7pm-10pm. Come out and support your fellow students, school, alma mater, friends or family. It will be a truly spectacular event.

NAGICO Insurances remains committed to St. Maarten and its culture and is honored to be a part of this wonderful initiative.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30108:nagico-insurances-partners-with-dmf-to-take-steel-pan-music-beyond-the-classroom&Itemid=450