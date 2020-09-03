Nine new Positive COVID-19 cases. Active cases stand at 183. Seven persons hospitalized | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of September 3rd St. Maarten has confirmed nine (9) new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of positive cases now stands at five hundred and four (504).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 176 people in home isolation. One hundred and eighty- three (183) active cases have been registered of person’s who contracted COVID-19. Seven patients are currently hospitalized and the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 19.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten remains at 302. One hundred and forty- one (141) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In efforts to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 820 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1630 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately.

Continue to practice the guidelines implemented to further reduce the spike; by wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, avoid greeting by hugging and kissing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33334:nine-new-positive-covid-19-cases-active-cases-stand-at-183-seven-persons-hospitalized&Itemid=504