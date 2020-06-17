NIPA, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Chamberlain University hold virtual signing ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – Now, more than ever, the world has been forced to wake up to the significance of healthcare workers. To address the need for more nurses in locally, regionally and globally , The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is continuing its partnership with American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) and Chamberlain University, the largest nursing school in the United States. On June 15, the institutions came together to celebrate the signing of a scope of service (SOS) agreement by way of a virtual ceremony. The entire signing was held virtually and live-streamed on the NIPA Facebook Page and TV 15.

The three entities previously signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in November 2019. This would see AUC and Chamberlain University partner with NIPA to develop the ADN – Associates Degree in Nursing program in Sint Maarten, and with that solidifying the NIPA School of Nursing. The scope of service agreement is the culmination of the previously signed MOU.

The signing of the SOS will also ensure the release of the curriculum, the lesson plans and course outlines which are standard requirements for the Chamberlain University Associates Degree in Nursing program. The release of the curriculum will set the framework for what persons will need when applying to the NIPA School of Nursing in January 2021.

“The NIPA Supervisory Board of Directors are very pleased that despite the Covid-19 pandemic affecting the entire world that AUC and Chamberlain University saw it fit to continue to work on the SOS agreement signing on June 15. We recognise, as a Supervisory Board of Directors, there needs to be a boost in the public health entities on Sint Maarten as well as in the region in order for us to address continuous public health threats on a global scale. There is no other way to achieve that outside of properly equipping our people to take on these jobs. Chamberlain University has rightfully positioned itself as the key provider in this, as it has given us the curriculum in Nursing. We went with Chamberlain University to make it easier for those graduating from NIPA with an Associates Degree in Nursing to matriculate to a Bachelors in Nursing degree at Chamberlain or any other accredited institution of choice. Now that we have signed, we will be able to publicise the cost as well as the requirements for the Nursing Program as early as July.” said Chairlady of the Supervisory Board of Directors, Drs. Peggy-Ann Dros.

Persons are strongly encouraged to follow our official NIPA Facebook page for information on admission requirements, tuition costs and other aspects of the Associates Degree in Nursing.

“As the current global health situation continues to unfold, the continued shortage and need for nurses has never been greater and there must be greater access provided for new healthcare professionals to fill this void,” said Carla D. Sanderson, Ph.D., RN, Provost, Chamberlain University. “The preparation of highly qualified healthcare professionals is critically important at this time, and we are pleased to be able to partner with our Adtalem colleagues at AUC and NIPA for this unique opportunity to have a transformative impact on the health of the people in Sint Maarten.”

“AUC has a longstanding commitment to improving the health and well-being of the Sint Maarten community,” said Heidi Chumley, M.D., Provost of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. “Skilled nursing is a critical part of any healthcare workforce and this program will have a profound and long-lasting impact on the people of Sint Maarten and the broader Caribbean region. We value our partnership with NIPA and Chamberlain University and look forward to lending our support to this historic nursing program.”

Present were Drs. Dros, and Mr. Denicio Richardson, of the Supervisory board of directors, along with other members of the NIPA Management, Sergio Blomont and Damali Bryson. Representing AUC was Provost, Dr. Heidi Chumley. Attending on behalf of Chamberlain University was Provost, Dr. Carla Sanderson.

