NIPA Becomes Member of National League of Nursing | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) – The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is following the current trend of upward trajectory in accreditation after the launch of the new School of Nursing.

Their most recent accomplishment is that they are now the first educational institute on St. Maarten to become a member of the National League for Nursing (NLN), sealing recognition of the School of Nursing, but also providing NIPA with a variety of resources in nursing education.

It is a milestone for NIPA, but also more significantly for the country, as it positions nursing at the top of the tier for quality education. NLN is the premier organization for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education and offers opportunities for accreditation for NIPA’s nursing programs.

The League offers professional development, networking opportunities, testing services, nursing research grants, and public policy initiatives to its 40,000 individual and 1,200 institutional members.

NLN members represent nursing education programs across the spectrum of higher education, health care organizations, and agencies.

