No change in COVID-19 positive case numbers. Each island has two | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SABA/SINT EUSTATIUS – According to Saba’s Government Information Service, based on COVID-19 tests that are being carried out, results were received on Sunday about six patients and they were all negative. Seven test results are still pending while the island remains with two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

The Government Information Service from Sint Eustatius reports that four persons have been re-tested, and they are awaiting the results along with two others pending. The island has two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

