NPOwer releases first batch of support nine videos for 2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - NPOwer, tasked by Foresee Foundation with capacity strengthening for local Non-profit Organizations (NPOs) released the first batch of 2022 “Know your NPO” video. These nine videos highlight their work, needs and impact on the island. The videos are now available via Foresee Foundation’s YouTube channel, the NPOwer website www.npowersxm.com and the social media accounts of the participating NPOs.

This initiative, financed by St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and Samenwerkende Fondsen Cariben (SFC) via NPOwer, facilitates concise promotional videos of NPOs, showcasing their good works, raising awareness of the work being done on St. Maarten while inspiring others to support through volunteerism or other means.

The new videos produced by NPOwer in collaboration with local videographer Serb Tember and his colleague Richaira Rondei are:

Inter-vision Foundation (Seaside Nature Park) Mental Health Foundation Windward Islands Emergency Medical Services (WIEMS) St. Maarten Nature Foundation Kidz At Sea Foundation Senior Citizen's Recreational Foundation Home Away From Home Foundation St. Maarten Football Federation (SXMFF) St. Maarten National Basketball Association (SXMNBA) is part of 2021 batch of videos. Due to some technical and logistical issues this video was not in the package for last year.

"NPOwer understands the value of recognition, brand building and empowering organizations. These videos also serve to connect the people of St. Maarten to initiatives and groups that would inspire volunteerism. We are a nation that embraces the value of volunteerism and over the years, we at NPOwer have facilitated a range of volunteer events, however nothing compared to the body of work and initiatives our featured NPOs have accomplished over the many years of their existence on St Maarten, so highlighting NPOs thought these videos showcase their continued efforts to build our nation,” said NPOwer’s Rajesh Chintaman.

NPOwer’s Jose Sommers said, “We at NPOwer and our partners are sharing these videos on our various online platforms and we encourage all to share the videos so that the causes of these featured foundations can gain the awareness and support they need. It is important to recognise the achievements of hard working NPOs on St. Maarten because often organizations are taken for granted and are only recognised when people see them at an event but with this video initiative, we remind viewers that lots of work is being done on St Maarten behind the scenes and not always visible.