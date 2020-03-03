NV GEBE introduces extra sanitation measures at offices in response to COVID-19 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – NV GEBE met with its Management Team on, Monday, March 2, 2020, to the beef up its measures towards the COVID 19 (Corona Virus). The company took its first measures a few weeks ago by placing hand sanitizing stations at every point of entry for its customers and also thought-out the company for the employees. Employees were encouraged to wash their hands regularly.

Due to the recent information released during the weekend concerning the CODVID19, NV GEBE Managing Board has moved aggressively and put extra measures in place to secure the safety of the staff and the public at large.

As a result of these measures and after consultation with its Management Team, the company has also beefed up its janitorial services. All the counters in the public areas, door handles, seats and railings will be sanitized throughout the day. Security guards will take extra precaution when greeting customers.

Head Commercial Mishlyn Stephens stated in this press release that persons should avoid crowds and lines as much as possible. She added that customers should consider calling into the Customer Care Center by calling 546 1100 or 5461160 or by using our online services such as paying bills online, requesting move in or move out and by also accessing our live chat by logging onto our website on www.nvgebe.com.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Kenrick Chittick stated that the company is taking the necessary precautions, however, we are asking persons to be vigilant and to adhere to any instructions that are giving to you on our premises. This is for the safety for our employees, customers and our community.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30065:nv-gebe-introduces-extra-sanitation-measures-at-offices-in-response-to-covid-19&Itemid=451