NV GEBE Marks 60th Anniversary Milestone in Power Generation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – NV GEBE has reached a milestone from GESM to GEBE St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba to finally St. Maarten as the sole shareholder. September 16, 2020 marks 60 years of service to the community, and for the occasion, the Chief Executive Officer Kenrick Chittick, Chief Operations Officer Veronica Jansen-Webster and Chief Financial Officer Iris Arrindell, issued the following statement for the occasion.

“Dear NV GEBE Family, it is with great pride and honor that we have reached such a milestone, from GESM to GEBE St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba to finally St. Maarten as the sole shareholder. September 16, 2020 marks 60 years of our service to the community and we must give THANKS and PRAISE to those that served before us and that are celebrating 60 years with us today. To the first employees who are no longer with us in flesh, and our retirees and former employees who worked within the organization, we say THANK YOU. To the former members of the Supervisory Board of Directors and Shareholder Foundation, we say Thank YOU. To all past Managing Directors, without your leadership in your time at the helm of the company, we could not have made it to 60 years without you. Also, much praise and thanks goes out to the late Mr. Julius Lambert, our longest serving Managing Director. THANK YOU, to the many past and present subcontractors that have worked with us through the years.

“Finally, to all current employees (242) we give our ongoing THANKS! To the current members of the Supervisory Board of Directors, we say THANK YOU. The past three years have been very challenging, but we have pulled through and will continue to pull through. The road of our past employees was not always easy, and the trials were challenging, from pick and shovel to backhoe and hydraulic pole digging. However, despite the different times we have always stayed connected as employees and have always been able to pull through any obstacle together.

“From Back Street, where now houses Angelo Boutique to Cay Bay and from a peak demand of 0.2 MW to now 57 MW, we have progressed from a nightly electricity curfew to a now 24-hour electricity service. Through these years we have endured outages, load shedding and total black outs and are now at a regularly stable and reliable electricity and water grid. From a few water and electricity meters to now over 40.000 meters combined. From bills being handwritten to bills now printed and automated folded, from cables hanging from pole to pole, to the final stage underground cabling.

“Moving from fossil fuel to Liquid Natural Gas, and from bills being hand delivered to bills being emailed. From standing in line paying bills to paying bills online at your convenience, and to chatting with our customer care officer via live and from accounting and plan drafting on software and AutoCAD. The ever moving forward of NV GEBE through the times and challenges have not stopped the growth, with dedicated caring and hardworking employees we have made it to 60 years and are seeking to move beyond with SXM’s finest.”

