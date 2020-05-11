NV GEBE now opens five days a week based on alphabetical system | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – NV GEBE hereby informs the general public that both branches (Main Office in Philipsburg & Branch Office in Simpson Bay) will be opening daily Monday to Friday as of tomorrow May 11, 2020, the utility company said on Sunday in a statement.

“We will continue with our Alphabetical system for payment of bills. In a previous notice/press release we announced a schedule for Monday, Wednesday & Friday, please see below for this week’s complete schedule:

Monday, May 11, name on the bill starting with letter A

Tuesday, May 12, name on the bill starting with letter C

Wednesday May 13, name on the bill starting with letters U, V, W, X, Y Z

Thursday May 14, name on the bill starting with letters K & L

Friday May 15, name on the bill starting with letter B

Opening Hours:

Main Office Philipsburg 7:45AM to 1PM

Branch Office in Simpson Bay 7:45AM to 12 noon

Social Distancing rules will be applied on our premises. Please adhere to all rules from the Security. A maximum of two bills per persons will be allowed for payment at the Cashier.

Our Customer Care Department will be open to serve you for walk ins and also by telephone. Please call 1 721 546 1100 / 546 1160/ 546 1112/ 546 1113/ 542 2213 / 588 3117.

Reminders:

We have resumed our meter readings. Clients will be receiving their water and electricity invoice via email or delivery. This bill covers a period of two months (from your last reading before the lock down in March up to the new reading in May). This bill will be due in June. Clients can make a down payment towards this bill.

Our Collections Department is busy processing online payments that were made during the lock down. We thank you for your patience and ensure you that you will receive your receipt via email or via delivery. (once payment has been processed your account will be updated).

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to improve our services to the community of St. Maarten.

#NVGEBE

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31387:nv-gebe-now-opens-five-days-a-week-based-on-alphabetical-system&Itemid=451