ODM Urges Food Wholesalers and Warehouse Operators to be Storm Ready | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is urging food wholesalers, warehouse depot operators, and business owners across the country to ensure their facilities are hurricane-ready for the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season as it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad one.

With the hurricane season now underway and storm activity expected to increase in the coming months, ODM emphasizes that the best time to prepare is before a storm threatens the country.

National Disaster Coordinator and Fire Chief Clive Richardson is calling on operators and owners of warehouses, distribution centers, and storage facilities to review and activate preparedness measures well in advance of any approaching weather system.

"A key part of hurricane preparedness is understanding the hazards that can affect your business and taking the necessary steps to reduce risks before a storm arrives," Richardson stated. "Every business including new businesses that just recently opened their doors should have contingency plans in place to secure its operations, protect employees, and minimize potential damage to property and surrounding communities."

ODM is reminding business owners and newly established ones that loose materials commonly found around warehouses and storage facilities can become dangerous projectiles during high winds. Items such as plywood sheets, shipping pallets, food pallets, metal strapping, and other unsecured materials can easily become airborne and cause significant damage to buildings, vehicles, and neighboring properties.

Business operators are therefore encouraged to conduct inspections of their facilities and surrounding areas and develop plans that allow for the rapid removal or securing of materials whenever a tropical storm or hurricane threat is forecast for Sint Maarten.

Every effort should be made to keep storage yards and warehouse surroundings free of loose debris and unsecured materials that could pose a threat during severe weather conditions. Property owners should ensure that all hurricane preparedness measures can be implemented within a short period of time when necessary.

ODM also encourages households and businesses alike to review their hurricane preparedness plans and identify any weaknesses that need to be addressed while there is still sufficient time to prepare. The peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season typically begins in mid-August and continues through October.

"The primary objective is the protection of lives first and foremost, followed by the protection of property and surrounding residential communities," Richardson emphasized.

ODM reminds all businesses that when a Tropical Storm Watch or Hurricane Watch is issued—typically 48 hours before the expected impact of a weather system—business continuity and hurricane preparedness plans should be immediately activated. Timely action during this period can significantly reduce risks and improve resilience.

The Office of Disaster Management will continue to provide preparedness information throughout the hurricane season and encourages all sectors of the community to remain vigilant, informed, and prepared.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM - for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/