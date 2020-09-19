One drowns and one seriously injured in fishing incident | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POINT BLANCHE) – A couple who went fishing on the rocks on Saturday morning in Back Bay, Point Blanche, were washed into the sea due to rough coastal seas, the police reported on Saturday.

Sadly, the female person drowned while the male persons suffered serious injuries. The Coast Guard later retrieved the body of the female and brought it ashore. The police are now carrying out an investigation.

