One person dies from COVID-19. Currently 66 Active Cases | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 2nd, at 4:00PM, the ministry of VSA was informed by Dr. Raïssa Tjon-Kon-Fat, that we currently have 66 active COVID-19 cases on Sint Maarten. The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 146, according to a press release from the cabinet of the Minster of VSA (Public Health, Social Development and Labour).

Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek expresses his deepest sympathy to the bereaved family and friends of the patient who has unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is currently 16.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 65 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek announced that we now have sixty-six (66), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. One Hundred and sixty- seven (167) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 66 active cases.

In a continued effort to control, the spread of the virus CPS has now tested 151 people at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 759 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to increase for positive cases, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Please continue to practice all sanitary measures set for the general public by wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, sanitizing your hands as frequent as possible and washing your hands with soap. Let us continue to work collectively together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32775:one-person-dies-from-covid-19-currently-66-active-cases&Itemid=450