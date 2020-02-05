Pantophlet new Head of Economy, Transport & Telecommunication (ETT) | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) — After having served as the Head of the Department of Economic Licenses for the last 6 years, Valya Pantophlet has now moved on to head the division of Economy, Transport & Telecommunication (ETT). The division of ETT is tasked with the development of policies and regulations geared towards amongst others (sustainable) economic growth, while also providing the executing agencies with the necessary legislative tools to execute their tasks effectively and efficiently.

Minister Gordon indicated that the position became vacant following hurricane Irma in 2017. After going through several recruitment processes, Pantophlet was ultimately selected as the best candidate for the function; her appointment was approved by the Council of Ministers last week with immediate effect.

Pantophlet indicated that she is excited to start this new venture, as it is in line with her current law studies. She further feels that she can be of greater service to the country in this new role and looks forward to rolling out the necessary regulations and related activities to support the ultimate goal of sustainable development.

Pantophlet thanks her former staff at the department of Economic Licenses for their hard work, dedication and acceptance to change.

Minister Gordon-Carty added, efforts will be made within short to start the recruitment process to fill the position of Head of Economic Licenses, which has now become vacant. However, until that process is finalized, Mrs. Justine Webster, current Policy Advisor within the Department of Economic Licenses will serve as Acting Department Head. A transition period has been arranged until February 29, 2020, but all licensing related matters should be directed to Mrs. Webster effective immediately.

