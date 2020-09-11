Part of Thursdays Online With SSSD: SSSD hosting time management workshop to help students | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – For many student’s time management can be a challenge and time lost cannot be regained. Some students have indicated that they do not have enough time to get done what needs to be done but Student Support Services Division (SSSD) of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport is here to help.

(SSSD) is hosting a free time management workshop entitled “Making Your Time Count” on Thursday, September 17 from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. This will be held online and is the second in the Thursdays Online With SSSD series.

This workshop is aimed at students in the last two years of secondary school and recent graduates.

“With all the distractions that exist today such as gaming, electronic devices and multi-media, time management is even more important for students. Proper time management can make a difference between success and failure academically,” said SSSD officials.

Participants in this workshop will critically analyze aspects of their daily activities with the aim of being able to maximize on or use their time more efficiently. Some tips and tools will also be highlighted so that students can get more out of life.

Students are encouraged to register, in advance for the workshop so an invitation can to be emailed to them. Students may also join by clicking the link on the Student Support Services Facebook page. Students are requested to log on 10 minutes before start time.

If parents or students have any questions on these workshops, they can contact the Student Support Services Division at telephone 543-1235 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

for more information.

Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools. These services include but is not limited to psychological services, counseling services, social work services, educational diagnostic services. SSSD also provides career services, and parent education sessions.

