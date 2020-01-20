Pilot Renovation Social Housing Statia completed | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT EUSTATIUS – Friday, January 17th, marked the completion of the renovation pilot of the social housing on St. Eustatius. Since October 2019 a lot of effort has been put into renovating one of the social houses in Golden Rock as a trial project.

The Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), Woonlinie and the Public Entity of St. Eustatius have been working closely together to complete this project successfully after a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed in June 2019.

The pilot should give insight into how to move forward with the rest of the social houses that have to be renovated. The aim of this project is to improve the living conditions of the tenants of these homes managed by Statia Housing Foundation (SHF).

Woonlinie has therefore renovated the pilot project house with two local contractors. The focus has been put on replacing all electrical, upgrading the kitchen, bathroom, all floors, doors and windows and the dwelling has been painted.

A complete new gate and fencing were also installed. Following a successful evaluation, where all the parties are satisfied, this venture will continue and all of the remaining 94 houses of SHF will be renovated.

Woonlinie and SHF are inviting all tenants and the general public of St. Eustatius to see what this renovation might entail for the remaining properties. An open house will be held from Wednesday January 22nd until Wednesday January 29ᵗʰ between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon and between 16:00 pm and 18:00 pm on weekdays and between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon on weekends. (Statia GIS)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29349:pilot-renovation-social-housing-statia-completed&Itemid=451