PJL Library launches Digital Reading Promotion for March | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – There is always something to do at the Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL), PJL said in a statement on Thursday. After the successful Black history observance month, the PJL launches its theme for the month of March: Digital reading.

On Thursday March 12 and 26, 2020, between 6.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. our toddlers will be surprised with e-book reading sessions. On both events, Mrs. Millicent de Weever will be reading children e-books for our young ones (2 to 5 years old).

Of course, there will also be a program for the general public: This program consists of three sessions and will commence with an introduction to e-reading. The major goals of this free, digital program are for participants to become aware of the e-book services the library offers and to promote reading through technological devices such as; smart phones, tablets, and computers.

The first session is scheduled for Wednesday March 11, 2020, there you will learn about ‘how the digital library works’. You will be preview to a peek behind the screens of the PJL to show you what it takes to choose an e-book.

The following, Wednesday, March 18, at the same time, the sessions continues with answers to your questions ‘How to select, manage, and read your e-book’. The final session will be held on Wednesday March 25, 2020 between 6.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. and the PJL will make use of this opportunity to launch the PJL e-book club.

This e-book club will be a new platform to advice on the selection of e-books and on the digital library in general, to review and discuss e-books and to select the e-book-of-the-month.

The aim of the PJL is to present these programs to facilitate its members and prospective members locally and abroad to be able to read an e-book anytime of the day and anywhere where you are. The only thing you need is a device and an internet connection.

Due to limited space, for both programs the PJL requests a registration (+1 (721) 542 2970 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

). The events are free of charge. Membership is of course recommended. Don’t miss is and be on time.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30106:pjl-library-launches-digital-reading-promotion-for-march&Itemid=450