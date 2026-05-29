“Play Like We Used 2” Brings Generations Together Through Culture, Community & Play | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Laughter, storytelling, childhood memories, and cultural connection filled the atmosphere this past weekend as the Play Like We Used 2 initiative successfully brought seniors, children, parents, and community members together for a heartwarming intergenerational cultural experience focused on reviving traditional Caribbean games and living heritage.

The initiative, organized by Julia Grigg, was designed to reconnect younger generations with the simple joys, traditions, and social experiences that once shaped Caribbean childhoods through outdoor games, storytelling, clapping rhymes, riddles, and shared cultural memories.

The project also created a meaningful opportunity for seniors to actively participate as knowledge bearers, sharing their lived experiences and traditions with the island’s youth.

The event was made possible through the valued support of Het Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied (CCG) and the dedicated collaboration of the St. Maarten Senior Citizens Recreational Foundation (SSCRF), whose involvement helped ensure that seniors were able to come out, participate, and truly enjoy the experience alongside the children and families in attendance.

Special appreciation is also extended to the parents and guardians who ensured that their children came out to “Play Like They Used 2,” embracing a day centered around movement, connection, laughter, and community participation.

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to preserve and safeguard intangible cultural heritage through active participation and intergenerational exchange. According to the project overview, Play Like We Used To focuses on reviving traditional Caribbean games, documenting oral traditions, and fostering meaningful interactions between elders and youth through community-centered play sessions and cultural storytelling.

The project further emphasizes cultural preservation through documentation, educational tools, and public engagement activities designed to ensure these traditions remain accessible for future generations.

Organizer Julia Grigg shared that the inspiration behind the initiative came from a desire to bridge generational gaps while preserving cultural traditions that are slowly disappearing in today’s technology-driven world.

“So many of the games, songs, and traditions we grew up with created real human connection, creativity, and community interaction. I wanted our seniors to feel valued, heard, and celebrated while giving children the opportunity to experience the joy of authentic play beyond screens and devices. Watching the generations laugh, learn, and connect with each other was truly beautiful and confirmed exactly why this initiative matters,” Grigg expressed.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in traditional games, storytelling moments, and interactive activities that promoted social interaction, cultural pride, and joyful community participation. The atmosphere reflected the true essence of Caribbean togetherness — one rooted in shared experiences, oral traditions, laughter, and collective memory.

The Play Like We Used 2 initiative continues to serve as an important reminder that culture is not only preserved through archives and history books, but through active participation, storytelling, and community engagement across generations.