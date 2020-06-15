Police arrests four women over the weekend for different infractions. One child injured | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Police Force was kept quite busy with the arrest of various persons for different criminal infractions over this past weekend.

On Saturday afternoon June 13th, 2020, the central dispatch directed several patrols to Beacon Hill area where a female with the initials O. N. J. had injured her child during a nervous breakdown.

The minor was treated on the scene by paramedics for a laceration to the neck and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further observation. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The mother was arrested and transported to the police station where she is being held for questioning. She was later assisted with professional medical help for her condition.

In a subsequent incident, officers arrested two females with the initials A.D.R. and T.J.G.C. who got into a physical altercation.

The altercation took place on June 13th, 2020 on the Montevideo road. The officers received information, which the ladies got into a heated argument which resulted in a physical fight between the two. During the squabble, both ladies injured each other with house objects.

Both suspects were treated by paramedics on the scene for their injuries and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center.

After receiving medical treatment at the medical center, both suspects were transported to the police station in Philipsburg where they are being held for questioning. This investigation is still ongoing.

The Alpha Team also made an arrest on June 13th, of a woman with the initials V.D.M.S. in an ongoing investigation into drug smuggling at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) as well as the Harbor.

The suspect was taken into custody in connection with her involvement in the smuggling of a large quantity of narcotics via the PJIA on the 29th of May 2020. The suspect was brought to the police station in Philipsburg where she remains in police custody pending further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a jointly Multidisciplinary Team that is comprised of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department, the Kmar, and the Coast Guard. (KPSM)

