Police Infomercial: Calling 911 Dispatch Center | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Sint Maarten Police Force has put together this informative video to better know what to expect when you are calling the 911 dispatcher in any emergency situation, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Through this video we hope to create awareness of the importance of providing as much information as possible during or shortly after an incident.

The Sint Maarten Police Force will continue to be ‘Vigilant and committed to serve and protect all, in a decisive and professional manner’.

Click here for the link for the infomercial: https://www.policesxm.sx/?p=1817

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28979:police-infomercial-calling-911-dispatch-center&Itemid=450