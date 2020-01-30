Police welcome 19 children in first school visit for 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Wednesday January the KPSM (Sint Maarten Police Force) welcomed 19 children, between the ages of 3-4, from the Sister Borgia Elementary School to the station for a visit, the police said on Thursday.

The energetic group of Early Stimulation students accompanied by their teachers got a guided tour of the station by Interim Communications Spokesman Joespha along with a few of the incoming class of officers.

The preschoolers were able to visit with the different departments and ask as many questions as their inquisitive minds could come up with. They heard first hand descriptions from the Detective, IT, Communication, Watch Commander as well as the Camera Surveillance Centre officers.

The purpose of this visit was to give the children an opportunity to visualize the experience and discuss information pertaining to the profession as a Police Officer as well as learn how a Police Officer do their best to keep them all safe.

It is imperative that children at this age begin learning about personal safety and how to be aware of their surroundings in the event an emergency situation arises.

The KPSM department would like to thank the Early Stimulation group from the Sister Borgia School for the visit to the station and we look forward to several other school visits throughout the year 2020, the statement said. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29514:police-welcome-19-children-in-first-school-visit-for-2020&Itemid=450