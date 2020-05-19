Port St. Maarten Management supports High Level of Hygiene | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – With a larger number of businesses now able to open as the country starts the process of de-escalation, Port St. Maarten Management reminds the community to remain vigilant and to maintain a high level of hygiene measures such as washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and social distancing of at least six feet, in order to minimize the risk of infection from COVID-19.

Port St. Maarten has been working continuously with the Government’s Collective Prevention Service (CPS) from the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, the Ministry of General Affairs (Department of Communication-DCOMM), and collaborated on a number of communication and public information campaigns to community efforts.

Last week Thursday Port St. Maarten contributed personal protective equipment to the St. Maarten Police Force that comprised of masks and hand sanitizer that can be used by law enforcement officials while carrying out their daily responsibilities throughout the communities.

Last Friday the port also donated 300 masks to the Department of Communication (DCOMM) which plays a very important role in keeping the population informed and up to date with respect to COVID-19 related matters besides other public information.

“Everybody needs to work diligently to maintain safe, clean work environments which results in everyone getting back to business quicker allowing us to project the country as a safe destination,” Port St. Maarten Management said on Tuesday.

Fostering a safe place to work, safe community and a safe country is key right now as the destination emerges from this crisis.

Port St. Maarten Management reminds the population to stay informed on the latest developments about COVID-19, and follow advice given by your healthcare provider, CPS, or your employer on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

