Port St. Maarten Receives PAMAC Distinguished Marketing Partner Award | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten received the ‘PAMAC Distinguished Marketing Partner Award’ while representatives attended the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Platinum Associate Membership Advisory Council Cruise Summit (PAMAC).

The six-day summit featured a series of meetings, workshops and networking events connecting with senior cruise industry leaders to discuss industry trends and standards, and to develop relationships and mutual benefits for the cruise lines and members’ companies and destinations.

During the PAMAC Summit which took place from January 20-25, Port St. Maarten representatives had very good one-on-one meetings with various cruise lines and the FCCA with respect to renewing relationships and re-establishing commitments.

Discussions also centered on improving destination products and services and being able to provide superior experiences.

The FCCA PAMAC Summit took place onboard the cruise ship Carnival Sunrise which set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel took summit delegates to Grand Turk and Amber Cove, Dominican Republic.

Port St. Maarten Management was very pleased with the recognition it received as being a key partner in promoting the destination throughout the FCCA marketing network.

More than 100 attendees, including FCCA Platinum Members-key cruise tourism stakeholders-and over 30 high-ranking executives from the FCCA’s 19 Member Lines, attended the FCCA PAMAC Cruise Summit.

Cruise lines that were represented at the summit were: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Disney Cruise Line, Holland America Group, MSC Cruises Inc., Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., and Silversea Cruises.

The PAMAC event is one of several that the FCCA coordinates for its Platinum Members and Member Lines to stay at the forefront of information about both the industry and destinations while finding ways to maximize the benefits for all.

The FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organization composed of 19 Member Lines operating over 100 vessels in Floridian, Caribbean and Latin American waters. Created in 1972, the FCCA’s mandate is to provide a forum for discussion on tourism development, ports, safety, security, and other cruise industry issue and to develop bilateral relationships with destinations’ private and public sectors.

By fostering an understanding of the cruise industry and its operating practices, the FCCA works with governments, ports and private sector representatives to maximize cruise passenger, crew and cruise line spending, as well as enhance the destination experience and increase the amount of cruise passengers returning as stay-over visitors.

