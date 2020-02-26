Postal Services urges residents to take steps to install proper mailboxes | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Postal Services Sint Maarten (PSS) urges residents to take steps to ensure that they place mail receptacles at the entrances of their homes or places of business.

Interim Director of PSS, Marinka Gumbs, stated that the common complaints from our postal workers regarding mail delivery regard the lack of clearly marked mailboxes (i.e., name and house number) or the inability to access the mailboxes, which causes the delivery of mail to be very time-consuming and unsafe”.

Gumbs added that though PSS has a legal obligation to deliver mail to all residents on Sint Maarten, our residents must accommodate this process as well. This includes the notification of address change within the legally established time to the relevant authorities, which are the Civil Registry Department and the Post office.

“Together with our team of postal workers, we are striving continuously to improve our service delivery and look forward to the cooperation of all residents and business owners in this important matter,” Gumbs added.

PSS also offers subscriptions for secured mailboxes, which would afford persons the convenience of physically retrieving their mail or packages at their leisure.

For more information regarding the “Change of Address” process and/or to subscribe for one PSS’s mailboxes, please contact +1-721-542-3968.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29966:postal-services-urges-residents-to-take-steps-to-install-proper-mailboxes&Itemid=451