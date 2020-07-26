Potential 9th storm in the making East of the Lesser Antilles. Be Prepared | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – A tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean east of the Lesser Antilles, is closely being watched for development by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Listed as Invest 92-L, the tropical disturbance came off the coast of Africa and started to make its way across the Atlantic south of the Cape Verde Islands.

On Sunday morning, the NHC gave it a 90 per cent chance for development over the next five days. The NHC has requested interests in the Lesser Antilles to monitor the progress of the system.

Crown Weather reported on Saturday that we could see development into a tropical depression/tropical storm around the middle of the week and the system needs to be watched extremely closely.

The various tracking models are not fully in agreement where the system will go. According to Crown Weather: “the GFS model forecasts a hurricane impact on the central and northern Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late next week. Beyond this, the GFS model forecasts a track into the Bahamas and then along the US Southeast coast from eastern Florida to eastern North Carolina.

“The Canadian and UKMET model guidance agrees with the GFS model on the idea of a track that takes this system from the central and northern Lesser Antilles on Thursday to across Puerto Rico on Friday. By next weekend, both models forecast a track into the area of the Bahamas.

“Interestingly, the European operational model forecasts a due west track and a much weaker system than previous model runs. The European ensemble model guidance are in 2 camps – due west through the Caribbean and weak (tropical storm) and a more northwesterly track into the northeastern Caribbean and towards the Bahamas and strong (hurricane).”

The ninth named storm will be called Isaias.

SOUALIGA NEWSDAY WEATHER WATCH

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32661:potential-9th-storm-in-the-making-east-of-the-lesser-antilles-be-prepared&Itemid=504