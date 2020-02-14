Power of Knowledge Series lecture on Herbs and Health benefits deemed a success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Wednesday, February 12th, 2020, Dr. Tasheena Maccow- Thomas presented the Power of Knowledge Series segment of the Black History Month under the theme” Passing On Our Legacy” of the Philipsburg Jubilee Library (PJL) activities, PJL said in a press statement on Friday.

The evening’s session was an informative and interactive presentation on “ the usage of herbs and its benefits”. Dr. Tasheena Maccow- Thomas, owner of TEE-ZAN, shared her knowledge that was pass on through generations as a child from Columbier surrounded by her grandmother and other family members and their practices using the herbs in their surroundings. As she grew into adulthood she quickly realized that they understood the medicinal aspect of the holistic and natural care and usage of herbs.

Dr. Tasheena Maccow-Thomas through her presentation stressed the importance of the usage of herbs, when best to use them and how to use them to reap the benefits and purposes for cleansing and maintaining a health lifesty.

The participants in attendance were mainly adults and embraced the information thoroughly, asked her numerous questions and welcomed the treat to some cups of tea afterwards after a brief tour into the library.

Dr. Tasheena Maccow- Thomas will be back at the Philipsburg Jubilee Library’s in another segment of the Power Of Knowledge Series to do more in-depth lectures.

Through the “ The Power of Knowledge Series”, the Philipsburg Jubilee Library will continue to organize lecture series that are designed to equip and empower the community of Sint Maarten with knowledge on various important topic that effect their everyday life and their health.

The Black History Month event will continue on Saturday , February 15th, with story telling by Greta Marlin, and followed by more activities throughout the month such as a musical performance by the National Youth Orchestra with Mr. Connis Vanterpool, Poetry & Dance Performances by Ms. Tamara Groeneveldt, Students of the St. Maarten Montessori School & Mr. Rudolph Davis, and story time by Mr. Sergio Bryson.

The Philipsburg Jubilee Library will continue to encourage the public at large to come out and support these organized events and stimulate and urge the public renew or become a new member of the Philipsburg Jubilee Library.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29763:power-of-knowledge-series-lecture-on-herbs-and-health-benefits-deemed-a-success&Itemid=451