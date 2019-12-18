PPA CALLS FOR CRITICAL REVIEW OF THE MONETARY UNION OF CURACAO AND SINT MAARTEN | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Leader of the People’s Progressive Alliance (PPA) Gracita Arrindell said in a press statement on Wednesday: “No one in the world supports taxation without proper representation. We should not either.

It is a time to reflect on past actions or none actions taken by government.

“We have an opportunity to evaluate our actions and re-direct our present course and state of our island affairs. The past ten years has been very hard on most people and business of Sint Maarten. There is a clear disconnect between government and the people it represents. The current political instability supported by constant acts of games men-ship can be relegated to the past. This requires political leadership that is not asleep at the wheels of government.

“We will be successful in our pursuit to have a stable and effective government, when government (the people u elect) become a real ‘state partner’ together with the people and the business community. Government must have the skills and vision and one sole agenda that is based on a transparent, fair economic and social rules, that guides people towards a positive future.”

Arrindell continues: “In order to give citizens the quality of life they deserve we must create favorable inclusive conditions for our economy to grow.

Our economy is jammed constantly by internal, constant change of governments, and external, hurricanes, conditions. This situation can be further complicated by the current monetary union between Curacao and Sint Maarten. A monetary union agreed upon in the November 2007.

“This agreement concluded in the current constitutional order of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on October ten two-thousand and ten. (101010). Sint Maarten has three (3) representatives in the joint Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten (CBCS). The current headlines regarding the Giro- Bank debacle was a long time in the making. Was government asleep at the wheels? More likely than not Sint Maarten’s taxpayers will have to cough-up its share in paying this debt of alleged 270 million guilders! Who will be held responsible for this?

“It is time to re-evaluate the monetary union and its merits, long- term consequences for our survival and economic growth. A new year is a perfect time for a new Parliament to place this issue on the agenda soonest, thereby presenting a clear path forward for all parties (Curacao, Sint Maarten, CBCS) involved.

“In this regard it behooves us to take good note of the latest Kingdom of the Netherlands- Curacao and Sint Maarten: ‘Staff concluding statement of the 2019 Article IV Mission, December 2, 2019. One Quote: “The monetary union of Curacao and Sint Maarten (the Union) has been grappling with negative shocks and is facing significant challenges” Unquote.”

P.P.A leader states: “This situation is made worse with the still growing inequality between the “have’s and the have not’s “ whereby it has been recorded by Transparency International in their report of 2015 that 75% of Sint Maarten’s household lives just below the poverty line. A fairer economy is the way forward whereby there’s a greater local participation that will create the basis for a sustained socio- economic development. This concept is better for everyone.

“Soon we shall have the chance to make a clear choice in Sint Maarten.

Presently it’s hard to create a fair and strong- growth based economy when insecurity and stress to pay ones bills if and when due, reigns among the small households and middle class businesses. At the same time the percentage of people living in poverty increases.

“It makes no sense to have more money in a few hands. With a new government that acts as a true partner by listening to the voices in our community, we will find our solutions to: (a) the growing inequality and growth on capital, growth of income (the economy) :(b) help our economy interact and merge with our environment in a sustainable and supporting way : (c) support and strengthen entrepreneurial (young) people : (d) combine innovation and technology with jobs of the future.

The role of Government is to be a facilitator, a creative partner in this change process.”

Gracita continues: “Direct foreign transparent investments are necessary and welcome, because they contribute to our economy. However, we know now that based on factual research TI 2015 report, there’s a continued trend of outward-bound migration every five (5) years thirty (30 %) percent of our population leaves Sint Maarten to the USA or Western Europe. A greater percentage of income and monies invested here must stay in our economy. Especially for us and those people who stay in Sint Maarten we must create that ‘bedrock’ so that we are less vulnerable to external shocks.”

Arrindell concludes: “ We are aware that much needs to be done. We must work hard to convince all parties in a very short time that we all share a vested interest in the survival and success of our beautiful island. The most important ingredient of political change is not only having a good heart that empathize with the people, it’s also the persuasion, the skills and conviction that it can be done. We believe it can be done. With the support of the people and business community we can move forward and translate the Vision to concrete execution phase of our programs and projects.”

