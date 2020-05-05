President Gibbs expresses his condolences on the passing of Senator Lurel | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – Daniel Gibbs, President of the Collectivite of Saint-Martin on Monday issued a condolence message on the passing of Victorin Lurel.

In his condolence message, President Gibbs expressed great sorrow that he had learned this afternoon of the passing of fellow senator from Guadeloupe, Victorin Lurel.

President Gibbs conveyed to the family of Lurel his sincere support and comfort also on behalf of the Territorial Council of Saint-Martin, an expression of heartfelt condolences and on behalf of the people of Saint-Martinois.

Victorin Lurel and his family are in our prayers, President Gibbes concluded.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31276:president-gibbs-expresses-his-condolences-on-the-passing-of-senator-lurel&Itemid=504