President Gibbs tours re-opened primary school on Monday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – President Daniel Gibbs on Monday morning toured a primary school for the school year of CP, CE1 and CM2, where he met with students and supervising staff in order to get a firsthand look of the ‘new normal’ now that schools have reopened after being closed for two-months.

President Gibbs was very interested in to see how the social distancing and other health and hygiene measures were being applied.

The President was accompanied by Michel Sanz, Vice President and Dominique Boyer from NEI.

The Marie Antoinette Richards School has adopted and applied hygiene measures throughout the school and classrooms, in accordance with the physical distancing rules. The Collectivite technical officers supervised the placement of markings for access to classes and other parts of the school facilities.

The President welcomed the personnel present and commended the work of the civil servants of the Collectivite and the teaching staff for what they have done in order to be able re-accommodate the school children within an optimal secure, and safe school environment.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31554:president-gibbs-tours-re-opened-primary-school-on-monday&Itemid=451