Prime Kicks Off Customer Service Training | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – On August 14th, Prime Distributors, kicked off their series of “Customer Service Is a Lifestyle” Trainings. Customer service is the assistance and advice provided by a company to those people who buy or use its products or service. It’s also the processes that support the teams making good customer service happen.

“We are aware that today’s consumer is much more demanding and observant than in the past. Consumers are focusing on a real shopping experience in combination with lucrative pricing in order to give you their full support”, says Kenty Lichtenberg, Senior Trade & Marketing Coordinator.

It is imperative that we find that balance in order to continue thriving in a world where the human touch keeps disappearing by the minute due to automatic innovations.

Consumers are looking for convenience, customer friendly processes, affordable prices and a great shopping experience. We believe that if we prepare our team with these tools, we can ensure that our customers’ shopping experience is a memorable and a consistent one.

Participants of the training were treated to a “Happy & Learning Hour”, with interactive elements, drinks, snacks, certificate of participation and a “Swag Bag”.

It is important for the team to understand that everyone’s input and efforts are appreciated and needed in order to make our customer’s experience even better.

“We are aiming to have more of these training moments, through the various departments”, said Ms. Lichtenberg.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33079:prime-kicks-off-customer-service-training&Itemid=451