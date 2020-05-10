Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs Mother’s Day Message | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – On behalf of the Government of St. Maarten, I would like to wish, a Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers and mother figures, both here and abroad, the Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Sunday in a statement from her cabinet.

“It is without a doubt that mothers deserve to be celebrated every single day. Nonetheless, it is significant that we celebrate and honor them today, for all the countless sacrifices that they have made while raising us. Indeed, a mother’s love is beyond compared, although many children will be spending Mother’s Day away from their mothers this Mother’s Day. We know that staying away may be the ultimate gift. Because it means keeping our mothers safe.

“Today, we may not be able to give mothers flowers or gifts, except virtually, but let’s also give them love and respect. Let us remember to love them verbally; tell them how much you love them. Show them love with hugs, kisses, honor, gratitude, and patience while we yet have the chance. They deserve it as the love of a mother can never be replaced. Being a mother is one of the most difficult tasks, but our mothers do it with such grace.

“For those of you whose mother is no longer with us, this time of year is always difficult. Take this time to remember the lessons you learned from your mother, and the time you spent with her while she was still with you. Also, use this time to reflect on how fortunate you have been to have had a mother like your own because it has made you the person you are today.

“To all the mothers doing their best daily, a big thanks to you. While we know, you face challenges, you do your best to raise our future leaders, doctors, teachers and so much more. Again, I wish you all a Happy Mother’s Day and God Bless You!”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31386:prime-minister-and-minister-of-general-affairs-silveria-jacobs-mother’s-day-message&Itemid=451