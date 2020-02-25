Prime Minister Jacobs Kicks-off Annual Hurricane Expo 2020 Planning | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Honorable Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs held a meeting with the internal lead organizers of the Annual Hurricane Expo. The objective was to discuss how government should approach and adjust this year’s Hurricane Expo. As well as to ensure that the planning of the Hurricane Expo starts early in 2020.

A proposal brought forth by one of the consistent yearly supporters of the event, Kooyman, was another aspect of importance discussed in the meeting. The hardware company has demonstrated its continued commitment by offering to be a major contributor at this year’s event and to further improve the dynamics of the Hurricane Expo.

Besides being a participant, Kooyman saw it as part of its corporate social responsibility to support government by rendering assistance with the Hurricane Expo 2020.

Government is thankful for the initiative shown by Kooyman as well as Insurance Provider NAGICO partnering to assist and lighten some of the financial burden in order to continue carrying out the annual expo.

“As Minister of General Affairs, I encourage and recommend other businesses to also partner with government to make this year’s Hurricane Expo, an even bigger and more successful event. We have started this year’s planning earlier and we will be approaching other entities to follow suit and partner with government for the Hurricane Expo 2020,” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

Additionally, Prime Minister Jacobs, also discussed the execution of other engaging activities, as government, such as broadening the focus from Hurricane Preparedness towards Disaster Management Preparedness. This way, a more comprehensive aspect of the various forms of disasters such as, earthquakes, tsunami’s and major accidents are included as well.

These preparations will continue to be carried out throughout the year. “I am urging the general public to come out, participate and support these initiatives once the dates have been published, to ensure your awareness and preparations for the protection of lives, animals and property,” concluded Prime Minister Jacobs.

