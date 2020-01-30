Prime Minister Jacobs meets with Postal Services St. Maarten representatives to address current issues | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – During the past week, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs met with Head of Postal Services St. Maarten (PSS) Marinka Gumbs and accompanying representative, Ms. Wilson to address the current issues that PSS is being faced with.

“After the discussions, and based on information received from the Central Bank and other banking officials, it was clear that the issues arising concerning international money transfer services no longer being provided by PSS was due to the absence of a Compliance Officer,” stated Prime Minister Jacobs.

Thus, the Postal Services St. Maarten was informed that once they have hired a Compliance Officer, they will then be able to continue with their international money transfer services.

The representatives of PSS expect to tackle the situation as soon as possible and follow up with Prime Minister Jacobs in order to ensure that international money transfer services resume at the post office.

