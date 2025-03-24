Prime Minister Mercelina Engages with Minister Plenipotentiary and Cabinet Team | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) - During an important working visit to the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague, the Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, held a strategic meeting with the Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell and her staff to reinforce the government’s commitment to deepening collaboration, advancing support systems for students and citizens abroad, and ensuring Sint Maarten’s voice is stronger within the Kingdom.

“This visit was not only necessary, but long overdue,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “Our Cabinet in The Hague must be empowered, resourced, and fully integrated into the broader machinery of government if we are to make meaningful strides for our people—both at home and in the diaspora.”

Among the priority agenda points discussed was the status of strengthening the presence of the Minister Plenipotentiary and expanding its external network. Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized that Sint Maarten’s representation in the Netherlands must reflect the island’s growing international responsibilities and ambitions. “We are not just seeking visibility; we are positioning ourselves for influence. That begins with an empowered Cabinet that is well connected within The Hague and beyond.”

The technical cooperation with the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) was another key topic, with a review of ongoing and future initiatives to bolster institutional capacity in Sint Maarten. “We welcome the expertise and best practices VNG can offer,” said the Prime Minister. “But it is essential that such cooperation is demand-driven and reflects our local priorities.”

Also addressed was a formal request for a dedicated welfare worker at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary, a role deemed crucial to supporting the growing number of students and citizens navigating life in the Netherlands. “Our people must know that there is someone who sees them, hears them, and is there to help them when they need it most,” Dr. Mercelina affirmed.

The meeting also reviewed the status of student housing—a long-standing challenge for Sint Maarten students in the Netherlands. The Prime Minister reiterated his administration’s commitment to working with Dutch counterparts to create safer, more affordable housing opportunities; while also emphasizing the role the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary can play in advocacy and facilitation.

In a forward-thinking initiative, the Cabinet is also taking steps toward establishing a diaspora database. “The diaspora is not just a distant community—it is an untapped asset,” Dr. Mercelina said. “We want to build bridges of connection, engagement, and opportunity.”

The quality and consistency of communication between the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary and the Government of Sint Maarten, particularly the Ministry of General Affairs, was also examined. The Prime Minister stressed the need for structured information flow and greater transparency. “This Cabinet is not a satellite—it is an extension of our government. We must operate in sync.”

In a departure from tradition, Prime Minister Mercelina also took the time to hear directly from each Cabinet staff member. “It was important to me to sit with the team—not just the Minister—and listen,” he said. “Inclusion must be more than a concept; it must be a practice. Too often, the voices of those on the ground go unheard. Today, we changed that.”

The meeting concluded with a renewed sense of unity, clarity, and determination.

“The work done by this Cabinet is vital—not just for diplomacy, but for the dignity of every Sint Maartener abroad. Let us continue to strengthen the ties that bind us, and build a future where every citizen, at home or abroad, feels supported, represented, and proud,” concluded Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina.