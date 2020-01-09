Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs: All in Place for Snap Elections 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – On the eve of election day, Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs visited the Civil Registry department and the Parliament of St. Maarten in order to receive current updates on the preparations for elections.

Jacobs also visited two polling stations to ascertain if all was in place for an early start on election day. Prime Minister Jacobs was accompanied by Secretary General of General Affairs Hensley Plantijn on the tour to the Civil Registry department and Parliament of St. Maarten.

The tour of the Polling stations was hosted by the Main Voting Bureau member Tamara Richardson and the Head of Civil Registry Kathy Snijders, and who assured Prime Minister Jacobs that all was ready for elections 2020.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29196:prime-minister-silveria-jacobs-all-in-place-for-snap-elections-2020&Itemid=450