Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs commends businesses/institutions on Social Distancing measures | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs and Chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) commends all businesses and institutions for establishing rules and regulations that would allow for social distancing.

It has been noted, that many businesses are not allowing entrance to their institution. The food services industries are taking orders and offering delivery or pick up options via a window or door, thus limiting crowds and, allowing for minimum contact. Many other entities are allowing fewer clients inside their establishments at a time. Others are encouraging the use of online methods of payment and transactions.

However, the public and businesses are advised to extend these efforts in waiting areas as well, which may be outside of the establishment. In waiting areas, persons are advised to keep a 1-meter distance or keep a 1-square meter of space around themselves. These measures are to ensure the mitigation of the spread of the disease. Especially, as the island is still receiving a small number of residents from abroad over the past few days. These residents have been asked to register at the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and to self-quarantine for a 14-day period if they have entered the country from March 13th. The rest of the population is asked to continue limiting movement and maintaining social distancing.

All entities are also encouraged to use advisory signs to encourage employees and customers to follow the safety practices advised. Posters, and pictures of guidelines for safety and cleanliness may be found on the government website at www.sintmaartengov.org/coronavirus. In addition, entities should develop protocols to ensure that these measures are being followed.

“As mentioned in my National Address on March 20th, social distancing has been implemented and enforced to ensure the safety and security of our population. In the event, that these procedures are not being followed, the EOC will decide to upscale measures, which will lead to a total shut down and minimization of movement for the full two weeks.”

“At this moment, St. Maarten only has one case. We pray to God that this continues and that each one of us does our part to ensure that God Bless St. Maarten!,” said Prime Minister Jacobs.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30451:prime-minister-silveria-jacobs-commends-businesses-institutions-on-social-distancing-measures&Itemid=504